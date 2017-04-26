'The Predator' Release Date Delay, News Details: 20th Century Fox Announces New August 2018 Premiere Date

Instead of its initial February 2018 release date, "The Predator" is pushed back to a later premiere schedule. The film is now pegged to show in theaters by Aug. 3, 2018.

Facebook/PredatorA promotional photo for the previous "Predator" movie.

20th Century Fox has decided to delay the movie, possibly to make it part of its summer blockbuster lineup.

Directed by Shane Black ("Iron Man 3"), the upcoming "Predator" movie will be the fourth installment from the 1987 sci-fi thriller franchise.

The first "Predator" movie premiered in 1987 starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and "Predator 2" was released in 1990. The third film, "Predators," was then released in 2010, but prior to that, a spin-off titled "Alien vs. Predator" was also released in 2004.

The upcoming installment, however, will be set between the events of the first and second "Predator" films. Black also revealed that the new movie will be a sort of "expansion that needs to take place."

"I think the first one was great, and it was contained, and it was a perfect little gem for what it was," Black said in an interview with Thrillist last year. "I think there's an expansion that needs to take place, and also just a love for that era, that movie, and the mythology of the Predator," he added.

Fans of the franchise speculate that the upcoming installment will be a much bigger spectacle, and it might feature a suburban location this time instead of the jungle.

"The Predator" stars Boyd Holbrook ("Narcos") who plays Quinn McKenna, a former Marine and Special Forces commando who discovered the fierce predators, though no one believed him.

Holbrook is joined by Olivia Munn ("X-Men: Apocalypse"), Keegan-Michael Key ("Key and Peele"), Trevante Rhodes ("Moonlight"), Sterling K. Brown ("The People v. O.J. Simpson") and Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones") among others.

The movie was previously set for a Feb. 9, 2018 release before 20th Century Fox announced the new August premiere date. It will also have an R rating upon release.