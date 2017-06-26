'The Promised Neverland' Chapter 45 Spoilers: The Identities of the Grace Field Children's Saviors to Be Revealed in Next Installment

Have the children of Grace Field House found an ally in the outside world? The fate of premium quality good, Ray, in the hands of his mysterious horseback-riding savior will be revealed on the next chapter of the popular Japanese manga series, "The Promised Neverland."

Viz Official SiteCover art for the second chapter of the Japanese manga series "The Promised Neverland" written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.

Ray may have used himself as bait to lure their Pursuers as far away as possible from Emma and the others, but the previous chapter saw the brave 12-year-old lose his footing due to exhaustion, and he would've thus been captured then if not for a mysterious hooded man on horseback storming right in to pick him up.

Elsewhere in the primeval looking forest outside the walls of Grace Field House, Gilda refused to believe that the hooded girl that appeared to show them the way to safety could be trusted. But when she asked their would-be savior to identify herself, the girl in the only smiled and the scene was cut from there.

Will the Grace Field House escapees survive the forest and the brand new threats that seem to be lurking in its corners? Will the children be forced to trust the girl in the hood, if only for the sake of giving the still unconscious and bleeding Emma a much needed medical attention? Are the girl and Ray's horseback-riding savior working with each other, and if so, what do they gain from helping the children out? Could they be working for the mysterious Mr. Minerva, or would they end up being bounty hunters out to get the reward money for turning in the Grace Field House escapees?

Speculations about the two hooded beings suggest that they may be working independently from each other, with the girl trying to sell the children out, while the one on horseback is really just trying to save them. Some fans even suggest that this could be the real world representation of the adventurer Ugo from one of Mr. Minerva's storybooks.

Other fans have also been wondering still about Norman, who was previously shipped off but seemed to have met with an unexpected fate outside the gates. It was never made clear whether the demons or somebody else has taken him away. Fans are hoping that just as orphan girls are given a choice between death or becoming a Mama, so should orphan boys be given an option to either be demon chowder or a male employee in some other capacity. Could Norman really still be alive, and if so, will he soon be reunited with his friends?

"The Promised Neverland" is a manga series that began serialization in Weekly Shounen Jump since late last year in August. Written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, it tells the story of a group of orphan children who one day found out that their orphanage is really a farm and that they are being grown and nurtured to be harvested as food for demons later on. The children have since successfully escaped, but they are now being chased by demon pursuers across the forest outside of the walls.

The manga series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English-language release. The first three chapters are free to read online on the official Viz Media site.