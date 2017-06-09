'The Ranch' Part 3 Release Date News: Netflix Launches Official Trailer

Netflix has officially launched the trailer for the upcoming "The Ranch" Part 3," which is set to arrive on the streaming service this June.

(Photo: Facebook/TheRanchNetflix)A promotional photo of Netflix's original series "The Ranch."

"The Ranch" is set in the present day on a ranch in Colorado. It stars Ashton Kutcher as Colt, an unsuccessful semi-pro football player who went back home to help with running the family's ranching business with his older brother Jameson "Rooster" (Danny Masterson) and their father Beau (Sam Elliott), whom Colt had not seen in the last 15 years.

The series also stars Debra Winger as Maggie, the mother of Colt and Rooster, who also happens to own the local town bar. Other cast members of the show include Elisha Cuthbert as Abby, and Kutcher and Masterson's "That '70s Show" co-star Wilmer Valderrama as Umberto.

As can be gleaned from the trailer, "The Ranch" Part 3 picks up where the series left off when the show's second part was released last year in winter.

Colt is in a difficult situation as he is stuck in a complicated love triangle with Abby and Heather (Kelli Goss). Rooster settles into the life of someone who is in a committed relationship with Mary (Megyn Price) after he moved out of the ranch. All the while, Maggie and Beau are still adjusting to the reality that they are divorced friends.

Part 3 of "The Ranch" is officially considered as the show's second season, as the first two parts released by Netflix were lumped together as the show's 20-episode first season.

The show is written and executive produced by Jim Patterson and Don Reo, who previously worked in "Two and a Half Men" and "Mike and Molly." Aside from starring in the series, Kutcher and Masterson also serve as its executive producers.

"The Ranch" Part 3 will arrive packed with 10 episodes, and Netflix has scheduled the full launch of all its episodes for next Friday, June 16.