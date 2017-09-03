'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Cynthia Bailey Shows Off Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

It has been several months since "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Peter Thomas, and it looks like she now has a new man. Recently, the reality star took to Instagram to show off her new boyfriend, who is definitely no ordinary man.

To make her new romance official on Instagram, Bailey posted a photo of her having a romantic date with motivational speaker Will Jones somewhere on Lake Lanier in Georgia. The 50-year-old Bailey was all smiles in the selfie as she boarded a yacht with Jones, who described himself as a "distinguished gentleman from the South Side of Chicago."

Bailey captioned the Instagram photo with "He got me feeling pretty special," and seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship. Fans have yet to see if Jones will be making an appearance on the reality show before the end of this year. Considering her previous statement about marriage and how in love she seems to be with Jones now, it remains to be seen if Bailey will be ready to walk down the aisle again.

In an interview with Us Weekly in November last year, Bailey said she would never ever marry again. "I will never be in a relationship again where it will take a lawyer for me to walk away," she said.

Last year, Bailey and her ex-husband went their separate ways, but it was only in March this year that their divorce was finalized. The reality star used to be very open about her troubles with Thomas, but after their divorce, she revealed to PEOPLE that they had chosen to remain friends. "I'm really pleased with the way we handled our divorce... I'm good, we're good," she said.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is expected to return for its 10th season on Bravo this coming fall.