'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Former Reality Stars Puts $2M Mansion on the Market

Former reality star Phaedra Parks has put her $2 million mansion in Georgia on the Market.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta Phaedra Parks of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" denies her house is for lease.

Parks is left with very little options. Although it was only last year when she just bought her Georgia mansion, her dream home at that, she was forced to place it on the market after she was fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta,"

Parks, however, is not selling the estate. Not yet, anyway. She has only listed it for rent and has quite an expensive monthly rate. The attorney is looking for someone willing to rent her home for $10,000 a month.

The estate, a 9,000 square-foot mansion, has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a garage that can hold up to four cars, a guesthouse, and a pool. Parks' property currently has a market value of $2,233,915. The house is located at 4505 Garamon Road.

According to reports, Parks has never moved into her dream home that she purchased in 2016. Due to unfinished renovations, she has been unable to properly settle in her new home. The former reality star has been staying in the home that has been featured on "The Real Housewives on Atlanta."

While Parks finalized her divorce with Apollo Nida, she has been renovating her home from the sidelines. But the monthly upkeep of the home has been too much for the single mom. Thus, she opted to put the mansion up on the rental market.

On the other hand, the former reality star has denied the latest reports. She took to Twitter to shoot down the claims. She wrote, "Rumors my house is for lease is a lie."

However, reports were able to take screenshots of the listing on Zillow.com before Parks took it down.

Parks was fired allegedly for spreading lies and rumors about her fellow cast members concerning rape.

More updates should follow.