'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Shamea Morton Ties the Knot in Kenya; Surprises In-Laws with Dance

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Shamea Morton recently tied the knot with Gerald Mwangi. Her co-stars attended the wedding and joined the festivities.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

The reality star surprised her in-laws with a daring dance move during the wedding reception, which was held in Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki. She wore an African peplum top paired with a black hot pants while doing a 180 split. Her co-stars filmed the dance number while supporting Morton.

The reality star danced to a West African mix along with two female dancers. Her husband enjoyed the entire presentation as he was seated front and center.

Morton and Mwangi held a grey and peach-themed ceremony. The bride wore a mermaid-cut gown with an illusion neckline. For the reception, she changed into two evening gowns. One had a sweetheart neckline, while the other had a halterneck.

On a different note, it might be a while before "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" returns to the small screen, but that is not stopping the stars from seeking drama.

On Saturday, Brielle Biermann took to Twitter to single out her mom Kim Zolciak Biermann's co-star Kenya Moore and called her dumb, among other hurtful insults.

After a user pointed out that Biermann failed to tag Moore, she responded, "I don't need to! She stalks me and my mom."

A day after the attack, Moore posted a photo of herself on Instagram looking glamorous in a white body-hugging dress. Although she did not call out Biermann, she subtly hit back through her caption that reads, "Everywhere you look there are haters... don't let them dull your shine or steal your joy."

Brielle's mother, Kim, on the other hand, is refusing to get involved with the social media clash; instead, she posted a quote by Mark Twain about anger being unhealthy for its bearer.

More updates should follow.