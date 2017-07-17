'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Margaret Josephs Joins Cast for Season 8

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is introducing a new housewife for season 8.

Facebook/RHNJ A promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

According to reports, filming for the reality show's next installment is now in full swing and a new face has been added to the mix: Margaret Josephs. An insider revealed that the lifestyle expert has joined the program's eighth season, and she is already feuding with one of her costars, Siggy Flicker.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to see the drama unfold as season 8 has no premiere date yet.

Josephs is known for being a Jersey-based fashion designer and entrepreneur. Her arrival comes after Jacqueline Laurita's exit back in season 7. The 50-year-old has already been spotted out and about with reality stars Melissa Gorga and Danielle Staub, but it remains to be seen whether she filmed scenes at the recent Porsche fashion show with the duo.

Additionally, "RHONJ" newcomer Flicker is set to return for another run after being introduced in the previous season. A relationship expert by profession, Flicker easily became a fan-favorite because of her positive attitude. She is known for always finding the good in everyone and only wants the best for her loved ones — traits that are not usually seen in the famed franchise.

Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice is opening up about her marital issues in a new memoir. The mother-of-four is allegedly just putting on a happy face to hide the serious issues she has with her husband, Joe, who is now serving a 41-month prison sentence for tax fraud charges.

A source told InTouch that Giudice blames her husband for everything that has happened to them in the recent years.

"She was at the height of her success when everything went down, the insider said, referring to Giudice's arrest in 2015. "They went on fabulous vacations and had beautiful cars and jewelry and, most importantly, their freedom. Joe ruined all of that."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 is expected to premiere sometime this summer on Bravo.