'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 12 Cast News: Heather Dubrow Departs; Tamra Judge Stays Put

There are going to be a few changes when "The Real Housewives of Orange County" returns for its 12th season. Tamra Judge will be back, much to the chagrin of co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd. However, Heather Dubrow has revealed that she will not be returning.

Dubrow has been on the show for quite some time now, and her departure will certainly leave a gaping hole in the cast roster. However, she has since released a statement explaining her reason for leaving the show.

"After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to 'RHOC' this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture," Dubrow told Bravo's The Daily Dish.

She continued to express her gratitude to Bravo, Evolution Media, and NBC Universal for providing her the unique opportunity and for keeping the offer to return on the table.

"At this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what's best for my family and career," the statement continued.

Another housewife is reportedly leaving the show, although a confirmation has yet to be made. According to Us Weekly, sources have revealed that Meghan King Edmonds, who recently just gave birth to her daughter, Aspen, will not be coming back for season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

In other casting news, Judge will still be a part of the show's 12th installment, despite Gunvalson and Dodd's attempts to have her kicked out. In a separate Us Weekly article, sources apparently told the media outlet that Judge is sitting tight. In fact, Judge even posted a photo on her Instagram page that seemingly confirmed her return.