'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 12 News: Tamra Judge Teases What to Expect When Series Returns

Tamra Judge revealed that Lydia McLaughlin's return in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" would be something to look forward to.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty"The Real Housewives of Orange County" returns next month for season 12.

In an interview with Bravo's Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, Judge opened up about the comeback of one of the season 8's regular castmates.

"I'd have to say she's not gonna disappoint this year. She did a damn good job," the fitness expert said. "I want to say Jesus gave her a voice, and she's using it."

In the clip posted on Bravo's website, McLaughlin is seen in the heat of an argument with co-star Shannon Beador, who was introduced on the show after the former's stint in the long-running reality series.

In a separate interview with Huffington Post, Judge talked about the brewing feud between her two friends. She claimed that she tries to serve as the peacemaker between the two, and she constantly explains the good traits of each other to pacify the situation.

Judge also hinted what fans should expect between another feuding pair Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson after their remarkable disagreement during the end of season 11.

According to Judge, there was an uncomfortable feeling on the set at the start of the season. "The girls, Vicki and Kelly, had a lot to say about David Beador (cast mate Shannon's husband) and Eddie (Tamra's husband)," Judge stated. "It ended in a really ugly way last season and I was a little bit nervous because I didn't want to rehash that stuff."

She also revealed that fans should look forward to meeting Gunvalson's new boyfriend Steve, who she described as a nice guy who is extremely handsome.

Judge also mentioned that there will be some friendships that will fall apart in the upcoming episodes of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12, which will premiere on Bravo on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.