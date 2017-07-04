'The Real Housewives of Potomac' News: Season 3 Renewal Expected, Who Will Stay and Who Will Go?

(Photo: Bravo TV) A promotional still from the "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2 reunion special.

The second season of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" has officially wrapped — a big move was made, a relationship ended and another survived — with drama in between. Now, the focus is on the show's renewal for season 3.

Bravo TV is yet to make the official announcement, but it is expected that the drama in Potomac has yet to come to an end and is just, in fact, beginning. However, there might be some changes to anticipate.

By the end of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2, Karen and her husband Ray moved to an enormous 14,000 square feet house in Great Falls.

Technically, they are no longer in Potomac, but Romper believes that the couple will still be part of the ensemble should "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 3 happen.

After all, the show has to make clear of a mystery involving the pair. There seems to be an air of secrecy surrounding Karen's move there. Some cast members feel like there is something she is not telling.

In "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2 finale, Ashley's husband Michael was baffled as to why there isn't any furniture in the house yet. Charrisse also asked Karen's friend Vivian about the move being so sudden, but did not give her anything.

As regards the chances of the reality series getting renewed for season 3, Romper said that none of the cast has yet to hint or announce exiting the show so they are likely coming back if it were to happen.

Baltimore Sun suggests believes that the second season of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" was better than the first one and that the show is just gaining momentum, all the more reason to renew it. The site adds that the show has to bring a new wife into the mix.

Unfortunately, it might be a while before Bravo TV reveals the show's fate. The second season was officially announced back in February and premiered in April. If this will be case for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 3, fans will have to wait until next year.

For now, fans can look forward to the two-part "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2 reunion special airing on July 9 and 16 on Bravo TV.