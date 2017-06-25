'The Resident' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Midseason Medical Drama to Explore the Good and Bad Truths of Hospital Work

A new medical drama series is joining FOX's midseason lineup in 2018. Created by Amy Holden Jones, the upcoming series has been described as "provocative" and "not your typical medical drama."

The series will be focusing on three doctors who are at different stages of their medical careers, working in the prestigious Chastain Park Memorial Hospital: Chief of Surgery Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), Senior Resident Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), and first-year intern, Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal).

Through these three doctors and the other members of their staff, "The Resident" endeavors to expose the truth of what really goes on behind the curtains in hospitals across the country, tackling all the good that may have gone unnoticed and all the bad that has been covered up for the sake of saving face.

The official trailer for the upcoming series quickly introduces the bad blood between Randolph and Conrad regarding the former's incompetence and the latter's no-nonsense advice to consider a change before another patient dies in his hands.

Randolph then quips that the hospital will not take the word of a third-year resident against a doctor who's the face of the hospital itself and is paid $20 million a year.

Aside from his ongoing spat with Randolph, Conrad will also be tasked to supervise a first-year intern from Harvard, Devon, who will soon learn that there a lot more going on in a hospital than what his years at medical school have prepared him for. And although the new intern seems to have developed an initial dislike for the Senior Resident and his unorthodox ways, Devon will soon warm up to Conrad after the latter reveals the motivation behind his passion for doing the right thing by his patients.

In one scene, Conrad shows Devon the photo of a girl that he always carries around in his pocket. The girl, who had cancer, died because of a mistake Conrad made, which he vows never to do again.

"The Resident" is scheduled to join FOX's fall primetime lineup in 2018.