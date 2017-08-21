'The Secret Life Of Pets 2' Release Date News: Illumination Confirms New June 2019 Schedule

(Photo: Universal Studios) Movie poster for "The Secret Life of Pets," 2016.

The sequel to the movie "The Secret Life of Pets" has been pushed back a month from its original release date.

Several days ago, Illumination confirmed that the follow-up to the hit animated film will hit theaters on June 7, 2019.

Originally, Illumination said that "The Secret Life of Pets 2" would be released on July 13, 2018. However, it looks like the studio has found the two-year planned turnaround time to be too tight, hence the new schedule. Illumination is also the studio behind the "Despicable Me" franchise and other hit animated films.

When Illumination announced that "The Secret Life of Pets" would get a sequel, the announcement did not come as a surprise for fans. When the original film debuted in 2016, it was quick to become one of the very few summer movies that year to perform successfully at the global box office, exceeding expectations. The first movie earned $368 million at the domestic box office alone, and $500 million more following its international release. It is thus no wonder that shortly after Illumination's announcement, production for the sequel immediately got underway.

As of now, reports about the sequel are still scarce. However, it has been confirmed that Chris Renaud will return to the directorial chair and screenwriter Brian Lynch will be back to write the follow-up's script once again. Although there is no confirmation yet as to its cast, there are speculations that most—if not all—of its original voice cast members will reprise their roles for the sequel, including Louis C.K. and Eric Stonestreet.

The first movie revolved around a terrier named Max, who was living a very comfortable life in New York. Everything in his life changed when his owner adopted the canine Duke. One day, while taking a walk outside, they come across a rebellious bunny named Snowball, who recruited both of them to his gang of abandoned pets. Together, they set out on a mission to retaliate against the humans who previously did them wrong.