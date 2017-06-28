'The Simpsons' Season 29 Release Date Confirmed; Will Show Have Another Movie Adaptation?

It has only been a month since "The Simpsons" season 28 aired its finale, yet many are already yearning for another season. Thankfully, the popular animated sitcom has been renewed for seasons 29 and 30.

"This is yet another record-setting moment for what is truly a landmark series," Fox Television Group Chairmen and CEOs, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "'The Simpsons' has meant so much to the network, the studio and everyone at Fox, and its continued cultural impact around the globe is a testament to the combined brilliance of Matt, Jim, and Al," it went on to say.

Now that fans know the sitcom will definitely be back, many cannot help but wonder about when the 29th season will premiere. On Twitter, showrunner Al Jean revealed that the next season's first episode will be called "Springfield Splendor" and will debut on Oct. 1. There is no word yet on what it will be all about.

Premiered on Dec. 17, 1989, "The Simpsons" has become a pop culture phenomenon over the past years. It has even won 34 Annie Awards, 32 Emmys, a 2016 Environmental Media Award and a 2016 People's Choice Award. It was also the first animated series to win a Peabody Award and nabbed an Academy Award nomination in 2012.

Its 2007 theatrical film, titled "The Simpsons Movie," was also a critical and commercial success — grossing over $527.9 million worldwide out of its $75 million budget. With this, Al Jean talked about the animated series' legacy and the possibility of another feature film.

"The movie was such a time-intensive operation, it pulled a lot away from the show," Jean said in an interview with Variety. "I would rather end the show whenever that happens before doing another movie. It's unlikely there'll be another 'Simpsons' feature while the show is being produced," the showrunner added.