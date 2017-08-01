'The Sims 4' Console Release Date: No Nintendo Switch Planned Yet

(Photo: Electronics Arts/Maxis) "The Sims 4" is set to make its console debut on the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on Nov. 17.

"The Sims 4" has just been announced for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One, but Maxis is not ready to board the Nintendo Switch train just yet.

"The Sims" community manager has announced on Twitter that the hit simulation game is only set for release to the two console giants at the moment, saying, "There currently are no plans to bring it to Switch at this time."

There currently are no plans to bring it to Switch at this time. — Drake (@SimGuruDrake) July 26, 2017

She did not provide an explanation as to why "The Sims 4" is skipping the Nintendo Switch. However, her statement indicated that the game might find its way to the platform in the future.

Twinfinite believes that a Switch version is running behind since the tech in it is different from the ones in the Sony and Microsoft consoles, which have the same setup.

That being said, Maxis may just have opted to release it to the PS4 and Xbox One first and will proceed to the Switch version once their team along with Blind Squirrels Games completes the former.

Comicbook.com believes that it will be a missed opportunity for EA not to release "The Sims 4" on the Switch. Graphics-wise, the Nintendo console should not have any problem handling it.

The publication believes that the Nintendo Switch will actually have advantage over the PS4 and Xbox One since its handheld version would allow gamers to check the game on the fly.

"The Sims 4" will not be available on the Xbox One and PS4 until Nov. 17. If a Nintendo Switch version will be in the works somewhere down the line, it might not arrive until next year.

All the updates the game has received since its release on the PC will be brought over to the PS4 and Xbox One including the addition of ghosts and pools, new careers, half-walls and dishwashers along with a new Create-A-Sim tool and expanded gender customization options. The Perfect Patio Stuff Pack is offered as a preorder bonus.