'The Sims 4: Parenthood' Game Pack: EA Launches First Trailer

EA has recently launched the trailer of the upcoming installment of its hit life simulation game series "The Sims." From the looks of it, new expansion "Parenthood" will bring about a new kind of challenge to this virtual world.

The Sims New clothing styles and household items found in "Parenthood"

As revealed in the trailer of "The Sims 4: Parenthood," players will have to parent their virtual babies. From messy tots to rebellious teenagers, the game will test one's skills when it comes to shaping children's lives. Like actual parenting, the goal is to guide the children into adulthood.

According to EA, "Parenthood" is a much-awaited community request. Unlike most

"Sims" games, the expansion will have a specific feature that players have yet to experience. In the game, toddlers have specifically been programmed to be mischievous little Sims.

When one spends time with their virtual kids to teach them a few life lessons, such as table manners, it will eventually change the younger Sims. They will gain new Character Value Traits that they will take with them as they grow older.

The game features a number of responsibilities that actual parents need to commit to. Nevertheless, virtual parents will not miss out on the fun. Kids will bring home projects such as exploding volcanoes and rockets. Meanwhile, tots who aspire to become medical professionals someday will play pretend and practice on teddy bears.

The all-new gameplay aside, EA has revamped the Sims wardrobe options. New clothing styles and household items, can be found in "Parenthood."

CD Keys is reportedly accepting pre-orders for "The Sims 4: Parenthood." Players who have pre-ordered the game will receive an email on May 30, attached will be the code to redeem the title on Origin. The game costs $17.49.

"The Sims 4: Parenthood" is slated to launch on Tuesday, May 30, for PCs.