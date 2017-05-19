'The Sims 4: Parenthood' Release Date, Gameplay Features: New Game Pack Makes Children More Rebellious and Ill-Behaved

The newest game pack called "Parenthood" has been announced for the life simulation game "The Sims 4," and it looks like it brings in a unique kind of challenge as it makes kids and teenage Sims more rebellious and ill-behaved than before.

EAPromotional image for "The Sims 4: Parenthood" game pack arriving on May 30.

"This is very exciting for us as it's been a major community request, which is more, and deeper family focused gameplay," Electronic Arts said in an announcement on the game's website. "The Sims 4 Parenthood Game Pack adds a few significant features that will change daily life," the developers added.

Kids' Behavior Will Become a Challenge

However, they also warned Sims who have babies or teenage kids that the young ones "will be more ill-behaved than ever, with rebellious teenagers and toddlers who chomp down on their siblings."

But to balance the new-found sassiness of the offsprings, the parent Sims will be getting the chance to level up their Parenting Skills in this game pack. These new abilities will equip Sims with the knowledge on how to settle misunderstandings and quarrels among their children.

Good Parenting Affects Children's Lives Forever

Good parenting, even in video game simulations, has lifelong effects both on the parents and their children in "The Sims 4: Parenthood." According to EA's announcement, the upcoming game pack will introduce new Character Values Traits. Children will grow up with new traits based on how or what their parents teach them — like in real life.

EA further explained that children will grow up in the Sims world with positive life attitudes if at their young age, their parents teach them "good manners, like setting the table, and trying to not burp, swear, or fart."

Help Children With School Projects

It also seems like "The Sims 4: Parenthood" will try to introduce as much real-life parenting duties as possible. EA also revealed that children will come home from school with projects where they will be needing help from their parents and siblings.

Take-home school activities can sometimes result to a new home decoration like an erupting volcano diorama the family did for a science project. As per EA's announcement, there will be a wide array of school projects to work on; they even mentioned a backyard rocket.

Naturally, the upcoming game pack will bring in a new set of clothes and household items.

"The Sims 4: Parenthood" game pack launches on May 30.