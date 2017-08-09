'The Sims 4' Pets DLC Rumors: Fans Dissect Game Updates to Find Signs of Anticipated Feature

The fourth installment of the highly successful life simulation game "The Sims" has been quite successful since its release back in 2013. However, fans have been craving for more in-game features which might come in a new downloadable content (DLC) for the game.

Facebook/TheSims An anticipated feature in "The Sims 4: Pets" is that sim pets can have their own careers.

The rumored pets DLC is one these much-awaited updates for the game. While Electronic Arts has yet to announce an official date regarding its arrival, fans are pretty sure it's coming. Still, that has not stopped them from digging through the game's updates to find any signs of its release.

The most recent discovery was made by "The Sims" forum member Izzeh96 who noticed a small change on the toilet paper orientation. Izzeh96 saw that a total of three new swatches were added to the game.

Among them is the "under roll" which, the "Sims" community claimed, hasn't been seen before. Fans were quick to assume that the change means that Maxis is preparing to launch the pets DLC. After all, toddlers arrived to "The Sims 4" early this year so it would make sense that pets would be added as well.

This might seem like a small matter but this simple change could have quite the effect given that toilet paper rolls have been a thing since the game's release. The under roll suggests the arrival of pets given that such a placement would make it harder for animals like cats to effortlessly unroll the toilet paper.

Of course, this is just one thing and a tiny one at that. The change may have nothing to do with the pets DLC update as a whole but rather just a new add-on Maxis is deciding to add to the game. Still, avid fans believe that the biggest update to the game is just around the corner.

"The Sims 4" is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac and Windows PC.