'The Strain' Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers: Eph Fights Back One More Time; Zach Finds Love in Seclusion

Facebook/TheStrainFX The Partnership aims for a world where humans and strigoi can co-exist on the final season of FX's vampire series, "The Strain."

Old habits die hard, and dejected father Eph (Corey Stoll) may have just realized that there really is no other way to live but to keep on fighting. In the next episode of FX's vampire series "The Strain," he will once again be leading an attack on the strigoi army that has now taken over humanity.

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "One Shot," Eph and his new ally, Alex (Angel Parker), will be concocting a new weapon that they can use against the strigoi.

In the previous episode, Eph told Alex about the tanker truck he previously saw parked outside the Royal Rittenhouse. This particular apartment building is where the strigoi reside. Eph saw the strigoi manning the truck hook it to the building's plumbing to pump the pipes full of blood.

If they could only get past the strigoi guards and put something in that blood, they would manage to kill more than a handful of those creatures all at once. And when Alex told him they could work on it together, this seemed to be the push Eph needed to get back into the battlefield.

But such a plan as this will surely be aggravating the rest of the strigoi who may manage to survive. Will Eph, Alex, and their crew be able to handle the ensuing backlash? Will their plan even work as expected, or will this end up being yet another failure to further convince Eph that humanity is doomed for good?

The official trailer also teases yet another issue that could ultimately break Eph's spirit down the line. The Master, who's now in Palmer's (Jonathan Hyde) body, continues coaxing Zach (Max Charles) to completely embrace the dark side and turn his back on humanity.

But Zach is also only just a boy who gets frustrated by confinement. It is for this reason that he turns his attention to a possible love interest. Could this be the young girl who was sent to clean Zach's room in the premiere episode? How is the Master going to feel about this unexpected development?

Additionally, Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) and Fet's (Kevin Durand) search for a thermonuclear warhead continues. However, they will soon discover that stealing a nuclear weapon isn't easy when they find themselves face to face with an unexpected enemy.

When asked about his thoughts on playing Quinlan for the last time, Penry-Jones told Collider that even though the character's backstory was slightly changed from what he knew from the book, he was always still aware of how things were going to end for Quinlan.

"I liked him at the beginning, and I liked him even more at the end, to be honest. I'm going to miss him," Penry-Jones said. "It was an experience I'll never forget. Every day, walking on set in that costume with that face, it was just a joy," he added.

"The Strain" season 4 episode 3 will air on Sunday, July 30, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.