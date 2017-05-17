'The Surge' Tips: What Players Need to Know When It Comes to Weapons

The game "The Surge" presents players with numerous weapons that they can use to fend off the different opponents they will eventually encounter. But in order to really get the most out of these implements of destruction, players will need to know a few things.

The Surge official websiteAn intense battle takes place inside 'The Surge'

First off, there are different types of weapons that are available for players to use.

As Polygon pointed out, it would help players immensely if they took the time right near the start of the game to actually check out the different weapon types available and see which one works best for them.

That is because the game utilizes a specific kind of system that is more rewarding to those players who pick up and then opt to stick to using a particular weapon type.

Before going too deep into the game, understanding which weapon type works better is something players will really want to do.

That said, "The Surge" players may find that it is not easy to obtain that exact weapon they want.

Players will need to work to get new weapons in this game as only their enemies will provide these. On top of that, players will also need to use Finishers to give themselves better odds of successfully obtaining a new weapon, according to The Escapist.

There is a lot of trial and error involved in weapon acquisition, again incentivizing players to figure out which weapon type is ideal for them and not waste too much time trying to acquire every single piece of equipment they see.

Once players have identified the weapon that works for them, they can go ahead and try it out on an unsuspecting and unlucky foe.

The more practice and the more proficient the players get with their preferred weapons, the easier it will be for them to succeed inside the world of "The Surge."