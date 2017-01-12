The Terrifying Ordeal of Nigerian Christians

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

The radical Fulani Islamic herdsmen group reportedly raided the predominantly Christian village of Kwayine, Adamawa State, Nigeria, killing 10 people, destroying homes, and leaving victims wondering what they did to deserve the sudden attack.

Persecution watchdog group International Christian Concern said that the attack occurred on Saturday, with the Fulani radicals killing six police officers and four civilians. The terrorists had tried to attack the village on Dec. 31 as well, but were driven away that time.

"The Fulanis came into the village yesterday at about 2:00 p.m. They came upon us suddenly, chased us off, scattered us and burnt our houses. We fled. I barely escaped with my life. Only God knows where some of our people are now. We don't know what we did to them," one of the victims said.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/islamic-militants-kill-10-in-nigerian-christian-village-172780/#ZHRoQoARVBvJfgm0.99

Share

Most Popular
  • 'Bible Answer Man' Hank Hanegraaff Leaves Evangelicalism, Joins Greek Orthodox Church
  • Church Files Lawsuit to Determine Who Is Entitled to $200K Raised for Saeed Abedini's Family
  • Pastor Saeed Abedini's Divorce Finalized Amid Adultery, Conspiracy Allegations
  • Wife of Church Bus Driver Killed in Crash That Claimed 13 Found Dead
  • Judge Orders CPS Return 7-Y-O Taken From Parents for Refusing School's Demands for Mental Diagnosis
other headlines