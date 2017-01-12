The Terrifying Ordeal of Nigerian Christians

The radical Fulani Islamic herdsmen group reportedly raided the predominantly Christian village of Kwayine, Adamawa State, Nigeria, killing 10 people, destroying homes, and leaving victims wondering what they did to deserve the sudden attack.

Persecution watchdog group International Christian Concern said that the attack occurred on Saturday, with the Fulani radicals killing six police officers and four civilians. The terrorists had tried to attack the village on Dec. 31 as well, but were driven away that time.

"The Fulanis came into the village yesterday at about 2:00 p.m. They came upon us suddenly, chased us off, scattered us and burnt our houses. We fled. I barely escaped with my life. Only God knows where some of our people are now. We don't know what we did to them," one of the victims said.

