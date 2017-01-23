'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers: Caroline, Bonnie Team Up to Save Damon

Caroline (Candice King) and Bonnie (Kat Graham) will attempt to save Damon (Ian Somerhalder) from Sybil (Nathalie Kelley) in the upcoming episode of "The Vampire Diaries."

Faceboook/thevampirediariesDamon is trapped in his own memories in the upcoming episode of "The Vampire Diaries."

In the episode titled "Nostalgia's a Bitch," the synopsis (as seen on TV Guide) reveals that the girls will do their best to help Damon. Sybil's latest act of revenge has put him in a catatonic state. Last episode, she forced him to get his humanity back and he could not handle the guilt that came with the memories. Damon is effectively imprisoned in his own mind and Sybil is enjoying every single moment of it. When Caroline and Bonnie show up and demand that she release him, she just tells them to go inside Damon's mind and do it themselves.

The promo shows Caroline in extreme pain as she experiences Damon's memories. She and Bonnie then realize that Stefan (Paul Wesley) holds the key to everything. Convincing him to help his brother will not be easy, though. Stefan has already expressed his intention to remain as Cade's (Wolé Parks) ripper. He has completely embraced his dark side and does not want Damon to be cured. Stefan and Caroline even broke their engagement when he said he would not quit being a ripper.

In the teaser, Stefan is expressing his satisfaction with the mayhem that's happening. Damon is telling him about a memory he previously had. Damon says the vampire running around in his head that he is warning his brother about is Stefan and not Damon. Stefan is in full ripper-mode. He replies that Damon will watch Mystic Falls burn. It looks like the rift between the Salvatore siblings will not be healed soon. Caroline and Bonnie will have to find a way to cure Stefan first, or else, they can say goodbye to the only means of bringing Damon back.

"The Vampire Diaries" season 8 episode 10 airs Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.