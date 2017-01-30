'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers: Cade Assigns Damon His Newest Target

Damon (Ian Somerhalder) will receive his newest assignment from Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) in the upcoming episode of "The Vampire Diaries."

Faceboook/thevampirediariesDamon has to kill Caroline in the upcoming episode of "The Vampire Diaries."

In the episode titled "You Made a Choice to Be Good," the synopsis reveals that the devil will return to Mystic Falls to meet up with his rippers. Cade tells Damon he has a specific target in mind, a soul he wants to own before the night ends. Stefan (Paul Wesley) will also get additional work, but he is not complaining. He enjoys what he is doing and wants to continue being a ripper for a while. Damon, however, is completely done with Cade's orders. However, since he is in a binding agreement, he cannot do anything.

Damon has had Elena (Nina Dobrev) on his mind for the past few weeks. Stefan can see that his brother is getting his humanity back because of his memories. He does not wish that to happen, as he wants the Salvatore brothers to stay together and receive their punishment. He does not even care if Cade wants Damon to kill Caroline (Candice King). The promo reveals that the blonde is Damon's new target. Stefan hears Cade's words, but his expression does not even change. In his ripper mode, Stefan has forgotten about his ex-fiancé.

Caroline looks horrified with the situation and so does Damon. He tells Cade "no," but he has to follow orders. Cade looks determined to get Caroline's soul. He calls her "the love of Stefan's eyes." While protecting her back from Damon's attack, Caroline will also try to defend the town with Matt (Zach Roerig) on her side. They may not agree on many things, but they have been friends for so long that they understand each other well. Elsewhere, Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) will go on a road trip. They have the bell with them, hoping that it will keep them safe.

"The Vampire Diaries" season 8 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.