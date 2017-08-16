'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News, Release Date: 'Silicon Valley's' Avi Nash Joins Cast

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' 100th episode airs on Oct. 22 on AMC

After it ended its 7th run earlier this year, "The Walking Dead" will return in October for its 8th season that will see Rick and his group retaliate against Negan and the Saviors. A few days ago, it was confirmed that one of the stars of HBO TV series "Silicon Valley" will be joining the cast of the upcoming season.

According to recent reports, actor Avi Nash, who also played the part of Saleem in the political movie "Barry," has signed on for an undisclosed role in season 8. Although AMC has yet to reveal the character that he will play in the series, speculations are rife that it will be Abbud, for which a casting call was out early this year.

In "The Walking Dead's" casting call, Abbud was described as "an innately likable Muslim-American whose nerves are, let's say, jangled, because he's flown solo for too long in zombieland."

Fans of the series have yet to determine how big or small Abbud's role will be in the upcoming season, especially since his name was not seen in the original comics. Moreover, the production usually uses a pseudonym to disguise the true identity of the character to add some element of surprise to it.

Regardless of whoever Nash will play in the upcoming series, it is possible that it is going to be a significant one. It can be recalled that in the season 8 trailer that was unveiled at the 2017 Comic-Con, the actor was there.

Some fans also speculate that Abbud could be the production's fake name for Siddiq, a member of the Oceanside community who lived through the all-out war between Rick and Negan's groups in the comics. Although the character was introduced a bit far ahead in the source material, the time jump expected in season 8 will make Siddiq's early entry in the TV series possible.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.