'The Winds of Winter' Latest News: 2017 Release Remains Uncertain; Author Still Working on Novel

Author George R.R. Martin has revealed he is still writing the novel "The Winds of Winter," which makes a 2017 release still uncertain.

REUTERS/Robert GalbraithCo-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's ''Game of Thrones'' in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015.

In one of the author's recent LiveJournal posts, Martin revealed that he is still working on the said novel. However, he did not give the slightest hint on how much of the book is done so there is no telling whether it will be released (or at least be finished) before 2017 ends.

The said post mainly addressed the news about the four new "Game of Thrones" spinoffs where he teased that a fifth project is possible once HBO closes a deal with the fifth writer, who he did not identify.

The best-selling author said: "And yes, before someone asks, I AM STILL WORKING ON WINDS OF WINTER and will continue working on it until it's done. I will confess, I do wish I could clone myself, or find a way to squeeze more hours into the day, or a way to go without sleep. But this is what it is, so I keep on juggling."

Martin also admitted that his daily work is not just focused on writing "The Winds of Winter." In fact, he has a whole lot of other things going on while trying to finish the novel.

In the LiveJournal entry, he said that apart from "The Winds of Winter," he is also working on the "Game of Thrones" spinoffs, which is pretty much in conflict with his decision to unburden himself of writing for the previous seasons of "Game of Thrones."

The planned series of "Fire and Blood" is also on his table. It is planned to be published once the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga has been completed. The successor franchise will lay down historical stories about the House Targaryen and their dragons.

Martin is also working on the continuation of another hit novel franchise "Wild Cards" which are sci-fi novels about mutated super heroes that existed after World War 2 in New York City. Added to all these, Martin revealed that he is also working on "some things I can't tell you about yet."

While it appears that Martin has a lot on his plate, it can be recalled that in March 2015, he repeatedly told fans that his main focus is dedicated to "The Winds of Winter."