'The Winds of Winter' Plot Rumors, Release Date Update: Sixth 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Installment to be Released in June?

Like most highly anticipated works of art, "The Winds of Winter," the upcoming sixth installment in the epic fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire," has gone through a string of delays. But avid fans of the author, George R.R. Martin, and his works are still patiently waiting for some favorable news.

Reuters/Robert GalbraithCo-executive producer George R. R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California, March 23, 2015.

The latest buzz about the novel seems to indicate that a 2017 release may be possible. Although no official announcement has been made about it yet, speculations about the possible release of "The Winds of Winter" in June has been making the rounds online.

Celebeat has cited speculations of a potential June release, harkening back to the author's alleged announcement back in January that he will work on releasing the novel within the current year and that it will be out prior to HBO's airing of the seventh season of the fantasy series' television adaptation "Game of Thrones." Therefore, June seems to be the most likely date to watch out for "The Winds of Winter."

However, there has been no follow-up news since then, which had led some fans to wonder if they have been set up for yet another disappointment. Celebeat further reports that Martin is currently occupied with plans to open a film studio in Santa Fe, Mexico, which will cater to film entrepreneurs and major Hollywood productions. Martin has made no secret of his passion for the movies, as he would often talk about them in his official online blog on Livejournal.

In other news, the International Business Times has cited a fan theory about yet another Greenseer other than Bran. In the installment titled "A Storm of Swords," Martin has elaborately described every little detail of a certain weirwood tree, making its features and its characteristics seem human. This has, in turn, led one fan to speculate that this tree may well be a Greenseer who may have lived for over 80,000 years.

Could this tree be revealed as a Greenseer in "The Winds of Winter?" Fans may just have to wait a while to find out.