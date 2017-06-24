'The Winds of Winter' Release Date: George R.R. Martin Hopeful Book Will Come Out in 2017, Addresses Lack of Updates

George R.R. Martin has opened up about the delay in the release of "The Winds of Winter" and responded to the massive request for updates on the sixth book in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.

Wikimedia Commons/Henry Söderlund George R.R. Martin (left) address lack of updates on "The Winds of Winter

"Do you really want or need weekly ['The Winds of Winter'] posts all saying, 'Still working on it, not done yet?'" Martin wrote, as quoted by Express. "You say, 'Give us something,' but it seems to me I have. A number of sample chapters have been posted on my website, and I've read more of them at cons. It's never enough."

So far, Martin has released a couple of chapters from the book, including one on Euron Greyjoy.

Martin promised that there's only one thing he can give to fans, and that is a finished novel that will satisfy everyone. "That's what I'm trying to deliver," he said.

The 68-year-old renowned writer also addressed speculations that he may not live long enough to finish "The Winds of Winter." He said that it is his hope to live for 30 more years and write 30 more books.

As for his latest update regarding "The Winds of Winter," Martin said that he's made progress, but admitted that he's far from done.

"[It is] not done yet, but I've made progress, but not as much as I hope a year ago, when I thought to be done by now," Martin said, as reported by The Sun. "I think it will be out this year. But I thought the same thing last year."

There has been speculation as to why the "The Winds of Winter" release has been delayed for a long period. One of those reasons is that Martin may be busy with other projects, including his new Stagecoach Foundation project, which is a non-profit film studio that aims to support emerging filmmakers as well as more established ones.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on July 16 on HBO.