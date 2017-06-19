'The Winds of Winter' Release Date: George R.R. Martin on Why There Is No Update on Book

It is no secret that bestselling author George R.R. Martin has a lot of ongoing projects while he is working away the highly anticipated "The Winds of Winter."

(Photo: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's ''Game of Thrones'' in San Francisco, California, March 23, 2015.

One of those is his "Wild Cards" series, which was a project of his before "A Song of Ice and Fire," although not as popular as Martin himself admitted.

In one of the posts where Martin provided an update for new "Wild Card" projects, an individual who is clearly a fan of the "Game of Thrones" novels, accused Martin of "using the popularity" of "A Song of Ice and Fire" to promote "Wild Cards" to "readers who don't care about it."

He went on to say that 99 percent of the people on his blog are likely all about "The Winds of Winter" and the series it belongs to. He said that what Martin is doing is "annoying when you haven't provided even a nugget of info about ['The Winds of Winter'] in over a year."

Martin clapped back at the commenter, saying that while it is "certainly true" that "A Song of Ice and Fire" has "many more followers" than "Wild Cards," his 99 percent remark is "an exaggeration."

"Wild Cards is pretty popular as well, elsewise it would not have lasted for thirty years and twenty-three volumes (with four more in the pipeline)," the author wrote.

He said that he only posts stuff about "Wild Cards" because "there is more to report" than his other projects like "A Song of Ice and Fire."

Martin also said that weekly updates on "The Winds of Winter," which the reader suggested, is not his style and his attempt in doing so in "A Dance of Dragons" just made people angry anyway.

He pointed out that although "A Song of Ice and Fire" is perhaps the most popular in his work, it does not mean that he will discount the rest of what he is up to. He went on to say:

"You say, 'Give us something,' but it seems to me I have ... a number of sample chapters have been posted on my website, and I've read more of them at cons. It's never enough. Okay, fair 'nuff, the only thing I can give that will satisfy is the finished book, and that's what I'm trying to deliver."

That being said, Martin is still working on "The Winds of Winter." While he has not provided specific details about it, he assures that he is doing his best to complete it.