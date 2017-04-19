'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot Rumors: 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 to Be Released First?

"The Winds of Winter," the highly anticipated sixth volume of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series by George R.R. Martin, was supposed to be released before "Game of Thrones" season 6.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore)George R. R. Martin speaking at the 2013 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Game of Thrones," at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Obviously, this did not pan out and fans are now holding out hope it will be out before the seventh season of the HBO juggernaut series. Martin is yet to provide an update on "The Winds of Winter," but he is currently working on the much-awaited novel.

However, there are doubts the book will make it before July, which is the month "Game of Thrones" returns to the small screen.

According to reports, Martin could be working with HBO for a new series. This has not been corroborated though, but even without a new project, the bestselling author is still pretty busy.

Last month, Martin launched Stagecoach, a non-profit foundation that aims to bring more film and television production to Santa Fe, where he currently resides.

"Besides all that, there's been the huge new Wild Cards deal, the Wild Cards reread, lots of stuff with HBO that I cannot talk about yet, and of course — always, always — WINDS OF WINTER," he wrote on his blog.

"So much to do. And the days go by so quickly. I love my work, all my work, all my projects, all my children, but sometimes it seems as if the harder I work, the further behind I get. Maybe things will calm down soon. But I am not holding my breath," he went on to say.

Athough Martin has been a busy bee, the author clearly still makes time for "The Winds of Winter," which remains to be a priority of his.

Whether or not it will be released this year remains to be seen. Speculations have it that it might, but "Game of Thrones" season 7 will be out before it.

Should "Winds of Winter" be delayed even further, fans will not be left empty-handed as fans can pick up the anthology book, "The Book of Swords" by Gardner Dozois, which contains a story by Martin titled "The Sons of the Dragon," a prequel to "A Song of Ice and Fire" that centers on the Targaryen clan.