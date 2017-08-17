'The Winds of Winter' Release Date Rumors: Is George R.R. Martin Making Fun of Himself over Book's Delay?

Reuters/Robert Galbraith "A Song of Ice and Fire" release still up in the air

Readers of "A Song of Ice and Fire" book saga have been waiting for more than six years for the release of "The Winds of Winter." But it seems like its author George R.R. Martin also believes that the book is already overdue.

In a Twitter post that was uploaded early in August, the 68-year-old novelist reportedly shared that people recognized him on the streets when he stopped by New York City for a visit and the only place where he was not recognized was in the office of his publisher, since the security personnel had to bar him from entering to check his ID.

This could be Martin's way of joking for the delay of the sixth installment of the book series.

Fans of the book saga as well as HBO's TV adaptation called "Game of Thrones" have been waiting for "The Winds of Winter" for quite a while. It was initially expected to be released in 2015 after the airing of "Game of Thrones" season 5 or before the premiere of season 6, but the cable network is already airing the episodes of season 7 at the moment and the book release is still undetermined.

Martin finally broke his silence about the status of "The Winds of Winter" in his LiveJournal blog in July, but he remains mum about the date of its actual release in bookshelves.

"I've seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by 'journalists' who make their stories up out of whole cloth. I don't know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I've been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages," the author stated. "Both 'reports' are equally false and equally moronic. I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that's all I care to say."

He also added that there is a chance to see the first volume of his other work, "Fire and Blood," before "The Winds of Winter." "But I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018... and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream," he also said.