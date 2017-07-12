'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Update: George R.R. Martin Talks How Book Will Compare With 'Game of Thrones'

(Photo: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith) Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's ''Game of Thrones'' in San Francisco, California, March 23, 2015.

While the release date of the long-awaited "The Winds of Winter" is still shrouded in mystery, author George R.R. Martin treated fans with a few tidbits about the sixth installment in the hit "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga.

On his website, the novelist answered a question posed by a fan who hopes that "The Winds of Winter" will be different from the HBO series adaptation "Game of Thrones" in terms of storylines.

Martin replied, saying that while "The Winds of Winter" will be "different in some ways," it will also "parallel the show in others." This is achieved through the characters still at play in the book. He explained:

At this point, there are probably a dozen characters who are dead on the show but alive in the books, so it would be impossible for the two to remain the same. (Also, of course, there are characters in the books who have never even existed on the show, like Victarion Greyjoy, Jon Connington, Penny, Arianne Martell...).

Indeed, there are characters in the books who were killed off in "Game of Thrones." Through "The Winds of Winter," their fate can be reversed and their journey and adventures will continue.

This is something that Martin always states to assure fans who start to worry that the show will get way ahead of his books that it will spoil the source material.

With regard to "The Winds of Winter" mirroring the events in the HBO juggernaut, it would likely have to do with the characters that are still alive in both media and those who do not have a small screen counterpart.

CNET says that with Lady Stoneheart not featured in "Game of Thrones," it is more likely that the story will be fleshed out in the books instead.

The publication adds that the characters Martin namedropped in his response to the fan could be the focus of whatever exciting things he has planned in "The Winds of Winter" and they could even be game changers.

Martin did not talk about the "The Winds of Winter" release date, though. Thankfully, fans have "Game of Thrones" season 7, premiering on HBO this Sunday, July 16, to get them by.