'The X-Files' Renewal, News Details: Fox Confirms Season 11 for Long-Running Series

Long-running science fiction series "The X-Files" scored yet another season renewal from Fox TV network.

Fox TV head David Madden announced on Thursday, April 20, that both David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will be reprising their roles as FBI agents in the upcoming season of "The X-Files." Along with them will be show creator Chris Carter, who also comes back to work on the new season.

"Chris's creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter," Madden said in a statement.

The upcoming installment will be the show's 11th one, and it was also confirmed that it will contain 10 episodes - more than the previous one which only had six episodes in total.

Season 10 was created to initially revive the show, but the number of episodes was limited because of Duchovny and Anderson's busy and conflicting schedules.

The revival, however, was a success. It got an average of 16 million viewers across all platforms, according to Fox. It also became the third best scripted show in the network - just behind "Empire" and "The Big Bang Theory."

"Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators--these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide," Madden said.

Production for "The X-Files" season 11 starts this summer, and an air date still has to be announced.

The show started airing in 1993 and became a major pop culture phenomenon which eventually spawned a franchise - including a series spin-off, theatrical releases, and a merchandise.

"The X-Files" stopped airing with the end of its ninth season in May 2002, only to be revived by Fox in 2016 with its tenth season.