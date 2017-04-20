'The Young and the Restless' April 20 Spoilers: Who Gets to Tell Victor's Real Story?

A truth-telling episode awaits fans in this week's Thursday installment of CBS' daytime soap opera "The Young and the Reckless."

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless A promotional photo for the CBS daytime soap opera series “The Young and the Restless.”

Spoilers for the upcoming April 20 episode of "The Young and the Restless" focuses on Victor's (Eric Braeden) written biography and how it is in danger of becoming a tell-all book. While Scott (Daniel Hall) pursues Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for the real story, Jack (Peter Bergman) is looking to have his take on the story put on record.

Victor promised Scott that he'd be free to interview anyone he wanted to for the biography he is writing. While Nikki promised to remain a loyal wife to Victor in front of the public eye, Scott senses that something amiss, so he challenges Nikki to reveal the truth.

However, if Nikki won't be willing to spill the beans, it looks like Jack will be happy to speak up. While he is warned by Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that Victor always wins in the end, Jack is confident that this time around he has a secret weapon that will help him beat Victor at his own game.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are once again at each other's throats. He feels like she's punishing him for refusing to jump back into her arms. Victoria will also bond with Juliet (Laur Allen) over drinks.

Spoilers also tease a brewing battle involving the Abbot brothers. On the other hand, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) will share a kiss with Kendall (Caitlyn Myers), who schemes her way into an evening with Reed at the movie theater. The two of them decide to keep Zoey (Annalisa Cochrane) out of the loop, but it will only be a matter of time before she finds out the truth.

Elsewhere, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will also have an amazing night with Ravi (Abhi Sinha). After declining to go on a second date with Ben (Ben Hermes), she joins Ravi at the opera instead. By the time Ravi drops Ashely to her room, they'll pull each other for a kiss.

"The Young and Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.