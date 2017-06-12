'The Young and the Restless' June 12-16 Spoilers: Dina's Secret Exposed; Phyllis and Billy Move in Together

Tense moments are ahead in this week's episodes of CBS's daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless."

(Photo: Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless)A promotional photo of CBS’s daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

Spoilers tease that Dina's (Marla Adams) secret will get revealed this week; Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) will be moving in together; and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will be refusing to allow Dr. Harris (Ron Melendez) to fight for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

This week, Jack (Peter Bergman) will be having a hard time coming to terms with his mother Dina's choice to leave Genoa City. While he feels that they parted on good terms, he could not help but feel sad over her decision to leave him again. To comfort him, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will be coming by to visit. Jack's defenses eventually break down and he cries.

But it looks like Dina's supposed departure will not come into fruition after all, as she will end up deciding to stick around for a little longer for her family because of her secret health condition. She also could not accept the idea that she will be leaving Abby (Melissa Ordway) before she gets a chance to know her better. However, Graham (Max Shippee) will not be pleased to know that Dina would still want to stay in Genoa City.

This week, Ashely will also tell Victor (Eric Braeden) about her encounter with Graham and her mother, Dina. Spoilers point to the theory that Graham could be stealing money from Dina, and Victor ends up telling Ashley to watch out for Graham, as he suspects that the man was siphoning off money from her mother's bank account.

Spoilers also suggest that Phyllis and Billy will be unpacking their belongings as the latter finally moves in. And while they look content with living together, a marriage proposal could be brewing. But things will not be so easy since Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is not ready to give up on her ex-husband.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Kevin will try to save Chloe from danger this week, rushing in the house, gun in hand, to let her know that he is there to keep her safe from harm. However, Dr. Harris was not so enthused over Kevin's surprise visit, and will end up calling someone, which will worry Chloe.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS.