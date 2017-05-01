'The Young and the Restless' May 1 to 5 Spoilers: Long-Lost Character Returns, Cane Outsmarts Billy and More

Secrets will be uncovered, revelations will be made, a long-lost character resurfaces and a plot of murder could be hatched this week in "The Young and the Restless."

(Photo: CBS)A promotional banner for "The Young and the Restless."

The soap is kicking off the month of May with a bombshell as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will finally learn about Jack (Peter Bergman) and Gloria (Judith Chapman).

The week opener of "The Young and the Restless" will also follow Hilary (Mishael Morgan) confront Lily (Christel Khalil), who is getting a bit too close for comfort to Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood).

As if things could not get more explosive on the first day of the week in "The Young and the Restless," Cane (Daniel Goddard) overhears Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) plotting against him. Before they could enact what evil scheme that had in mind, Cane makes sure they won't get a chance.

The episode will also see Victor (Eric Braeden) become upset about Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) turning her back on him. This leads him to do something rash.

Indeed come Tuesday, May 2, "The Young and The Restless" finds Victor covering his tracks in order to set things straight with Nikki. He also appears to have realized what Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has been up to all along.

This has many fans fearing for Chloe's life. Some speculate that Victor will dispose of her by having her killed although it is deemed a bit too much, even for someone as detestable as him.

Either way, Chloe will not have it easy in this installment of "The Young and the Restless." Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will reveal to Gloria that he is Bella's (Cali May Kinder) father.

Meanwhile, Cane appears to have set things in motion as he manages to destroy what Billy has with both Phyllis and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The latter walks in on the two together, which leads to Phyllis leaving him.

The May 3 episode of "The Young and The Restless" will be heavy on the past. It is here that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) recalls the tragedies that happened in her life.

More importantly, this episode will mark the return of Marla Adams as Ashley and Jack's mother Dina for the first time in almost a decade. Adams last appeared in "The Young and the Restless" back in November 2008.

Wednesday's "The Young and the Restless" installment will also see Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Devon (Bryton James) take advantage of an opportunity.

On May 4, Jack finds a new ally whom he will hatch a plan with while Gloria doubts her future at Jabot. Abby (Emme Rylan), on the other hand, has some questions to ask to Ashley about Dina.

"The Young and the Restless" will close the week with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) reunites with someone from her past while Devon and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) "turn up the heat."

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays, 12:30 p.m. on CBS.