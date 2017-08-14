'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Adam Newman Returns to Genoa City and Victor Underestimates Nick

Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless "The Young and the Restless" to see the return of Adam Newman

"The Young and the Restless" is known for giving fans an exiting, dramatic, and thrilling ride. Recent spoilers for this week's episodes of the long-running soap opera indicate that this is exactly what the showrunners plan to bring in the form of Adam Newman's return and Genoa City's problem with Victor (Eric Braeden).

According to spoilers, Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) will soon be gracing Genoa City with his presence. He will return with shocking news that indicate that Adam is indeed alive. It is not clear as to who will bring Adam back to Genoa City, but a popular fan theory has something to do with Kevin's return. The only other candidate is Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), but since she cannot enter the city, Kevin is the better candidate.

Upon his return, Adam will be facing a lot of the things he has missed including the relationship between his brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Victor will also prove to be an obstacle. Although CBS previously stated that it would not be bringing Adam back, many believed that because he is one of the most-loved characters, the network cannot afford to keep him away. Now that he has a chance to return, how will he react to everything that has been happening in "The Young and the Restless?"

Meanwhile, further reports indicate that Victor's recent actions will bring most of the cast of "The Young and the Restless" hating him. He has been making Nick's life difficult, and on top of that, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and his children have been the ones tasked to suffer the consequences and side effects of his actions. His choice to allow Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to ruin Nick's name on the internet did not sit well on anyone. After all, no father would act like he did. This week, fans might just get to see Nick demonstrate what he is willing to do to protect his own family from Victor.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EDT.