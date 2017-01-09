'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers for This Week: Gloria Meets With Jack to Talk About Fenmore's State

This week on "The Young and the Restless," Gloria Abbott Bardwell (Judith Chapman) meets with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to discuss Fenmore's real condition.

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless"The Young and the Restless" promotional banner

"The Young and the Restless" is a long-time running soap opera in the United States that started airing in 1973. Its plot initially featured two families, the Brooks and the Fosters, who come from different economic backgrounds. However, over the course of time, the show introduced more families (the Newmans, Winters, Abbotts and the Baldwin-Fishers) and their struggles into the mix.

It can be recalled that last week, Gloria had already contacted Jack to offer him a way to get in on Fenmore as she asked him how much he wanted it. Jack told his sister, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), about Gloria's offer. At first, Ashley was not comfortable about dealing with Gloria, but Jack convinced her to listen to the other woman as he pointed out that the latter could be their only way to get into Fenmore.

According to reports, viewers will see Gloria meeting with Jack this week where she will give him updates on what's happening inside Fenmore and its real financial score. She is also expected to advise Jack to contact Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) and to introduce himself as an investor.

On the other hand, spoilers for this week indicated that Lauren will finally admit to her husband Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), Gloria's son, Fenmore's real financial state. Later on in the week, spoilers hint that Lauren will come up with the idea that someone is trying to sabotage Fenmore.

It is going to be an interesting storyline with Gloria trying to manipulate the situation in Fenmore to work in her favor while Lauren is trying to save it with Michael's help.

"The Young and the Restless" airs from Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS and at 7:00 p.m. on POP.