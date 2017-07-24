'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers for This Week: Nick Confronts Hilary; Victoria Collapses

Facebook/TheYoungandtheRestless 'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on CBS.

"The Young and the Restless" fans have a lot to look forward to, as clashes and surprises take center stage. Here are the spoilers for the week of July 24 to 28.

First of all, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be ready to take charge of his life as he declares himself a new man. He will confront Hilary (Mishael Morgan) about her decision to release the video of him and Victor (Eric Braeden) fighting. She will assure Nick that she is not at fault. And because Victor gave her the go-ahead, she cannot be sued.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will march into Jack's office to give him a piece of her mind. However, she will suddenly collapse in an elevator because of her health. It remains to be seen whether she makes it out of this unscathed, but fans are surely keeping their fingers crossed for the best.

And while Hilary does not have to worry about legal issues, she does have to face the music when it comes to her relationship with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). The couple will talk about their status and see if they still want the same things.

Devon (Bryton James), on the other hand, will have a romantic evening planned for him and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). However, it seems that things will take a turn for the worse, ruining their evening.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) will learn about Cane's (Daniel Goddard) secret, which will result in a huge surprise. Chelsea (Melissa Ordway), on the other hand, will take the time to think about her past. It is still unknown, though, whether Adam (Justin Hartley) will cross her mind or if this is something else entirely. It will surely be interesting to find out more about her.

Finally, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Juliet (Laur Allen) will meet, which will lead to some heavy tension between them.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.