'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: On How Faith Might React Upon Her Return and Genoa City's Next Power Couple

Facebook / TheYoungandtheRestless "The Young and the Restless" to see a returning character

"The Young and the Restless" has always been good at treating their fans to a crazy ride that can only be inspired by the drama of real life. Recent spoilers for this week's episodes of the long-running soap reveal that a character will be returning and that there might be a new power couple in Genoa City.

According to reports, this week on "The Young and the Restless" will see through an anxious time for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) as she awaits the return of Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Considering how much the circumstances have changed, Chelsea is right to be worried. Faith's grandfather, Victor (Eric Braeden), has thrown her father, Nick (Joshua Morrow), under the bus, so to speak, and are now stuck in a dangerous feud. Furthermore, Nick and Chelsea are now living together, which might definitely come as a shock to Faith. Although she might not dislike her new stepmother, there is a good chance that fans will see her react like anyone would when faced with so many unknown changes.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) might be the next power couple on "The Young and the Restless." According to spoilers, the business deal they just signed to might pave the way for a new relationship, especially since both have been single for a while now. Although Victoria's current priority is to raise her children and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), there is a good chance that she might just be attracted to Neil, who is scarred by Hilary's (Mishael Morgan) betrayal.

As to how everything will pan out for Nick's family, Faith's return, and Victoria's possible love interest, fans will have to wait and see in this week's episodes of "The Young and the Restless." Regardless, it will definitely be a bumpy ride.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EDT.