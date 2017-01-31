'The Young Pope' Spoilers, Plot News 2017: Pope Not Afraid to Resort to Blackmail to Ensure His Demands Are Met

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Young Pope" continues to impress with thought-provoking installments as the fictional look into the Vatican hints that even the most revered people have secrets and flaws. In the fifth episode of the television drama, viewers were given a glimpse into Pope Pius XIII's (Jude Law) dual nature.

Facebook/theyoungpopetvJude Law in a promotional image for "The Young Pope."

In the recently aired installment of "The Young Pope," the pontiff was finally shown in a new light as viewers were treated to flashbacks to his youth as Lenny Belardo and his struggles brought about by having been abandoned by his parents in an orphanage. It is this painful experience that contributed to his radical views and has led to him developing a very complicated relationship with God.

Meanwhile, the latter parts of the episode reverted to showcasing the stronger side of the pope as he continued to rule by fear especially after thwarting the plans of his opponent. Esther (Ludivine Sagnier) was tasked to seduce Lenny as Voiello (Silvio Orlando) was prepared to videotape the encounter to create a scandal that would bring the pope down.

Later on, as Voiello confessed, the pope cut down the cardinal secretary of state to size as he revealed that he was aware of his plans all along. This powerful scene seemingly illustrated that the pope had finally defeated all of his detractors.

In the upcoming sixth installment, viewers will continue to see Lenny's uncompromising ways. Nine months after being elected, the pope is scheduled to have his first meeting with the Italian prime minister (Stefano Accorsi). However, the encounter is not going to be smooth-sailing as the government official has a more progressive approach that clashes with the pope's conservative vision of the church.

Spoilers suggest that Lenny and the prime minister have a heated exchange of words as the former hands the latter a list of shocking and outrageous demands. The pope is also determined to do everything to have his way — even resorting to political blackmail.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Gutierrez (Javier Cámara) leaves the hallowed halls of the Vatican to begin his new mission abroad.

On the other hand, Andrew (Scott Shepherd) returns to his duties but is thrown for a loop when Lenny forces him to enforce strict guidelines toward prospective priests. Spoilers reveal that Lenny intends to block the admission of new priests who do not ascribe to clerical celibacy.

"The Young Pope" airs Sundays and Mondays on HBO. Episode 6 will be available this Monday, Jan. 30, at 9 p.m. EST on HBO EAST.