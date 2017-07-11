Point-and-click classic adventure game "Thimbleweed Park" is coming to PlayStation 4 next month.

Terrible Toybox "Thimbleweed Park" will be available for the PlayStation 4 in August.

"Thimbleweed Park," successor to developers Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick's previous games, "Maniac Mansion" and "The Secret Monkey Island," came out last March for the Windows PC. It follows FBI agents Ray and Ryes who try to solve the murder of a man who was killed under a bridge in a town called Thimbleweed Park.

Now, Gilbert has announced on behalf of the "Thimbleweed Park" team on the PlayStation Blog that the game will come to the PS4 platform in August. He said that there will be a lot of unexpected mysteries to solve in the game.

"When we say 'In a town like Thimbleweed Park, a dead body is the least of your problems,' we mean it. Take a trip down a rabbit hole of murder and mystery inspired by some other modern classics — Twin Peaks, Stephen King, and the X-Files," his post reads.

Later in the game, Ray and Reyes will be joined by Ransome the Clown, wannabe game designer Delores and a dead pillow salesman named Frank. Gamers of "Thimbleweed Park" will be able to switch from any of these characters to uncover each of their stories.

Players can also use any of the characters in trying to break into the abandoned Pillow Factory in town.

Gilbert said that since the game launched in March, they were already thinking about launching "Thimbleweed Park" on PS4. He also said that fans should not be worried if some of the game's features will be missing because of the difference in platforms.

"We spent a lot of time perfecting the console controls, without losing any of the classic feel that made the adventure games of the 80s and 90s so charming," he explained.

While the release of "Thimbleweed Park" on PS4 already has a date, the game's launch on the Nintendo Switch is still unknown. However, Gilbert posted a version of the game being played on the Nintendo Switch on YouTube, indicating that development for the console is already underway.

"Thimbleweed Park" is available on Windows PC and will be available on PlayStation 4 on Aug. 22.