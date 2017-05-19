'This is Us' season 2 premiere date, news: Kate starts a new career; special post-Super Bowl and Christmas episodes confirmed

Kate (Chrissy Metz) tries out a different career when "This Is Us" returns for season 2.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs"This Is Us" has already been renewed for a second season by NBC.

Season 1 saw Kate's struggles with her personal and romantic life. She realized during the finale that she wanted to chase her dream of being a professional musician, just like her mother.

According to TV Guide, Kate will continue to explore new horizons next season. While her future as a singer remains unclear, it is expected that her new plan will not go smoothly — just like everything else in her life.

Season 2 is also expected to shed more light on Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his ex-wife Sophie's (Alexandra Breckenridge) relationship. The pair got back together last season, but fans are still wondering how their relationship started in the first place and what led to their divorce.

Meanwhile, fans have certainly not seen the last of William (Ron Cephas Jones). Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) father died in season 1, but he will continue to appear in the second installment. Flashbacks will explore his early life before Randall was born and how he met his partner Jessie (Denis O'Hare). In addition, the upcoming season will fill in the gaps about his past before he reunited with William.

On another note, "This Is Us" is making a huge switch next season. The family drama will air Thursday nights, right after the upcoming "Will & Grace" revival. NBC is also giving the series a special edition episode that will air after the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018.

"We thought it was great for the number one sports franchise to be followed by the number one scripted franchise," said NBC Entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt in a press release.

Additionally, the network is preparing a Christmas episode for the show.

The second season of "This Is Us" is expected to air this fall on NBC.