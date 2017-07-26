'This Is Us' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Chrissy Metz Hints 'Closure' for Fans

The mystery behind Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death might finally be solved in "This is Us" season 2.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs "This Is Us" season 2 premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.

Cast member Chrissy Metz, who plays Jack's daughter Kate, dropped by the "Today" show on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming season. She confirmed during the interview that viewers will get the "closure" they have always wanted after learning about Jack's death in the present timeline.

"You're going to find out," Metz teased. "There's going to be closure. We're going to see how Jack has passed away and how it's all affected everyone."

The cast of "This Is Us" are now back on set to film new episodes for the hit NBC drama. Ahead of the sophomore run, Ventimiglia spoke with Us Weekly to share his thoughts on filming his character's mysterious death.

"For me, there is no preparation other than learning the lines and being open to the experience that you've going to have when you get on set," he said.

The actor added that thanks to the talented writers and series creator Dan Fogelman, shooting every scene is as easy as knowing the lines because the words just "speak for themselves."

Season 2 picks up the next morning after Jack decided to walk out on Rebecca (Mandy Moore) after a fight. As for the scene where young Kate feels guilt over being responsible for Jack's passing, it is expected to be explored down the road.

"This Is Us" is known for being a tearjerker but Fogelman assured fans that the writing staff is always conscious about it to avoid overdoing the drama. Though he admitted that the people working on the show's story are not explicitly talking about the cry factor, they make sure to monitor it at all times.

"The concept can't be overwrought, the performances can't be overwrought, the choice of takes in the editing bay can't be either and the music has to be right," Fogelman stated, referring to his process.

The second season of "This Is Us" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.