'Thor: Ragnarok' Cast News: Jaimie Alexander to Reprise Her Role as Lady Sif

Marvel Studios "Thor: Ragnarok" arrives on Nov. 3, 2017.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is just around the corner and reports about its cast are already making the rounds online. Just recently, it was confirmed that one of its original cast members, Jaimie Alexander, will reprise her role as Lady Sif in the upcoming sequel.

In 2011, Alexander made her debut in the franchise along with Chris Hemsworth. That time, Lady Sif was one of the supporting roles in the film, although it proved to be crucial in establishing who the allies of Thor in Asgard were, which include the Warriors Three, who were composed of Ray Stevenson's Volstagg, Tadanobu Asano's Hogun and Josh Dallas' Fandral.

Alexander's character grew much in importance in the 2013 sequel "Thor: The Dark World." And while her face has not been around in most of the promo materials and trailers for "Thor: Ragnarok," new reports confirm that she will be present when the film hits theaters soon.

Last week, Twitter user Kathy W uploaded on her page a brief promo for AMC's "Talking with Chris Hardwick," which claimed that Alexander will indeed be in "Thor: Ragnarok." The promo for the episode read, "Jaimie Alexander from 'Thor: Ragnarok' is talking with Chris Hardwick Sunday night at 11." One scene in the promo also showed the actress hitting Hardwick with an improvised Asgardian sword, seemingly confirming her return as Sif in the film. That episode was aired this past weekend.

Although Alexander is confirmed to reprise her role as Sif in "Thor: Ragnarok," there are speculations that her role will not be that big since there will be a number of new characters who will make their debut in the film. Moreover, since her name was not included in the official poster for "Thor: Ragnarok," some speculate that she might appear in just one scene in the upcoming movie, particularly at the moment where Hela wreaks havoc on Asgard.

Recent photos from the movie's set seem to confirm that.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits U.S. movie theaters on Nov. 3.