'Thor: Ragnarok' Plot News, Updates: Taika Waititi Shares BTS Photo of Chris Hemsworth

"Thor: Ragnarok" is only one of the three Marvel films set for a release this year, but that does not mean that the anticipation for it is any less intense. With a synopsis out and castings confirmed, even the smallest of teasers or behind-the-scenes looks are gripping.

Facebook/Thor'Thor: Ragnarok' will premiere on Nov. 3, 2017.

Director Taika Waititi recently shared a photo of Chris Hemsworth staring off-camera as if he were deep in thought. Hemsworth can be seen seated by a table that is full of pumpkins and gourds, a fact that Waititi took advantage of in his caption.

Photo by Darryl Jacobsen A photo posted by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:47am PST

Production for the third "Thor" film is currently underway, and it is no secret that Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Dr. Stephen Strange for the movie. Cumberbatch made his Marvel cinematic debut as the titular superhero in 2016's "Doctor Strange," and the post-credits scene in that film teased an alliance between him and the God of Thunder. Thor's father, Odin, is missing and he needs help locating him. Tom Hiddleston's Loki may have something to do with it since he was last seen masquerading as the Asgardian King at the end of "Thor: The Dark World."

Hiddleston himself teased Cumberbatch's role in the upcoming film, confirming that Doctor Strange will lend Thor a hand in his search for his father. But that's not the only problem Thor has to face in "Thor: Ragnarok." The titular end of days is also imminent and Thor has to do everything in his power to make sure that does not happen.

But Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange is not the only superhero joining Thor on this journey. Bruce Banner, aka the Incredible Hulk, is also set to appear. Mark Ruffalo's monstrous character will find himself in a gladiator arena, expectedly under the rule of Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster, and will have to battle against the God of Thunder. The looming threat is made even greater considering Thor is not in possession of Mjolnir, his mighty hammer.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 3, 2017.