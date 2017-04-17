'Thor: Ragnarok' Plot Rumors, News: Teaser Trailer Released; Heimdall Carries the Soul Stone?

Marvel recently released the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok." And even though the movie is not set to appear in theaters until later this year, the trailer gave fans a lot to look forward to.

Facebook/Thor'Thor: Ragnarok' will hit U.S. theaters on Nov. 3, 2017.

The trailer starts out with Chris Hemsworth's Thor falling and then dangling in chains as his voiceover opens in a comedic way. "I know what you're thinking. How did this happen?" he says.

Cate Blanchett's Hela is then seen, and it is clear that she is a force to be reckoned with. Thor throws his mighty hammer, Mjolnir, at her, but she effortlessly catches it with one hand before crushing it to pieces.

A myriad of exciting scenes follow, set to Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song." Characters both old and new are introduced. And soon enough, Thor finds himself a captive of Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster. With his hair chopped off, Thor is thrown into the arena to face an armor-clad Hulk. Thor immediately cheers at the sight of his old friend, much to the confusion of onlookers and the Grandmaster.

"We know each other. He's a friend from work," Thor exclaims, before jumping into battle with the obviously unfriendly green giant.

It is already widely known that "Thor: Ragnarok" will follow the "Planet Hulk" storyline from the original comics, which sees Thor and Hulk fighting each other in a gladiator arena. The superheroes must stop Hela and the impending Ragnarok in order to save Asgard.

There has also been talk that the upcoming movie will see the Soul Stone come into play. So far, five of the six Infinity Stones have been revealed, and the Soul Stone is the only powerful gem missing. Screen Rant theorizes that the stone is actually in Heimdall's (Idris Elba) eyes, pointing out that the Asgardian guard of the Bifrost sees all souls and has orange eyes, which is supposedly the color of the Soul Stone.

However, since this theory has yet to be proven, fans will have to wait until November to find out for sure.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 3.

Watch the teaser trailer below: