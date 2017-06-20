'Thor: Ragnarok' Plot Spoilers, Speculations: Will Upcoming Movie Introduce the Last Infinity Stone?

"Thor: Ragnarok" could possibly usher in the Infinity War timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could the new "Thor" movie point to the location of the last Infinity Stone that's yet to be revealed?

Facebook/Thor/MarvelA promotional photo of the upcoming Marvel superhero movie "Thor: Ragnarok."

The soul gem, the last Infinity Stone out of the six that could kick off the Infinity War storyline, is yet to be revealed in a Marvel movie. Chris Hemsworth, while attending the Supernova Con in Sydney, was reported to have dropped a hint with regards to the elusive stone, according to a Reddit post which covered the question and answer segment of the event.

According to Reddit user "lawrensaw," Hemsworth has information about the plot of "Thor: Ragnarok" as it concerns the location of the soul gem. The movie will presumably cover the subject of the last infinity stone, as Hemsworth hinted that fans will find out "real soon."

The third movie of the "Thor" film franchise, "Thor: Ragnarok" will take viewers to the planet of Sakaar, a place where many secrets are kept. Given the hint dropped by Hemsworth, the movie seems like an appropriate setting to find the final piece that Thanos is searching for to complete the Infinity Gauntlet.

The Infinity Gauntlet is itself an artifact of power, like the individual infinity stones themselves. The golden gauntlet that was first shown at the end of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" can be completed when the six stones are embedded in it, giving its wielder "the greatest power in the universe, unparalleled in its destructive capabilities," as Thor explained.

The first five stones were already revealed in earlier Marvel Movies, as answered in a Quora post. The Space Gem, which took the form of the Tesseract was featured in "Captain America: The First Avenger." The Reality Gem was the Aether in "Thor: The Dark World," while the Power Gem was in the orb in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie.

The Mind Gem was revealed to be the centerpiece of the Scepter in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," the same way that the Time Gem was embedded in the Eye of Agamoto in the "Doctor Strange" movie.