'Thor: Ragnarok' Update: Thor Battles the Hulk, Hela and More

There are so many movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that forgetting about the "Thor" movies is almost a common occurrence. It does often happen but it does not take away the fact that "Thor" is actually quite a successful franchise especially with Chris Hemsworth as the titular character. This year, Marvel will be releasing "Thor: Ragnarok," bringing with it tons of surprises for the devoted fans.

Facebook/Thor"Thor: Ragnarok" is coming to cinemas on Nov. 3, 2017.

Because of the first teaser trailer, everyone now knows that there is a new villain in town, the goddess of death Hela (played by Cate Blanchett) and it is shown that she will be shattering Thor's iconic hammer, Mjollnir, into pieces as she sets out to conquer Asgard. Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) will also be returning and this time with a refreshing brand-new look. Speaking of new looks, Thor himself will be getting a new hairdo as he trades in his long golden locks for a shorter and more rugged cut.

But probably the best surprise of them all is the fact that the Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) will also be making an appearance in the movie and it's not just a short cameo like what Captain America (Chris Evans) did in the previous film. "Thor: Ragnarok" will see Thor battle it out with the Hulk. This will not be the first time that Thor will take on the Hulk as he has already done so in the first "Avengers" film, but this is the first time that the two will face each other inside a gladiator pit.

Lots of familiar faces will be returning, like Heimdall (Idris Elba), but there will be several new faces as well, headed by Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the film. Karl Urban will be playing the role of Skurge and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear in the film in a cameo role as Doctor Strange.

It has already been confirmed by Entertainment Weekly that Natalie Portman would not be reprising her role as Jane, and the simplest explanation for the character's departure from the franchise is that Thor and Jane had broken up. This means that the Odinson is very much single in the film, although there could be a possible romance developing between him and Thompson's character.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is coming this Oct. 27, 2017 to U.K. cinemas, and Nov. 3, 2017 for US cinemas.