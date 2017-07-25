'Thor Ragnarok' Updates: SDCC Trailer Reveals Thor and Hulk Forming an Unlikely Alliance with Loki

Facebook/Thor Shown is the newest poster of "Thor:Ragnarok" released at the just-concluded SDCC 2017.

While the first trailer of "Thor: Ragnarok" released some months ago teased that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will be pitted against each other in a gladiator match, the recent trailer of the upcoming movie dropped at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) reveals that the two esteemed Marvel superheroes will be joining forces in taking down the upcoming movie's big bad, Hela (Cate Blanchett).

The latest trailer of "Thor: Ragnarok" continues from where its first trailer left off. As seen in the new trailer, Thor and The Hulk team up once more after they engage in a gladiator match, and it is from that point where Thor will explain to The Hulk what happened to him after he left earth at the end of "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

The trailer also shows Thor and The Hulk forming an unlikely alliance with the God of Thunder's half-brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Together with another Asgardian, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), they are seen confronting Hela in their attempt to reclaim Asgard, which has been captured by the Goddess of Death.

It is not only Hela that the two members of the Avengers will have to deal with, though. Based on the trailer, Thor and Hulk have to deal with other forces, including a giant wolf and Skurge (Karl Urban), both of which seem to challenge the green monster's superhero might.

Meanwhile, Urban has revealed at the SDCC panel of "Thor: Ragnarok" why his Skurge character chooses to side with the villain. According to the actor, everything boils down to his character's desire to fight along with the winning side, Hela in this case.

"When we find Skurge, he's operating the Bifrost because Heimdall (Idris Alba) is missing in action, and then pretty soon after that Hela shows up. Skurge sees the writing on the wall and has to make a decision whether to die or join her, so his instincts of self-preservation take over," Urban told IGN at the SDCC.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits theaters this Nov. 3.