Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Update: Legendary Golfer Enters Treatments to Manage Prescription Meds Use

While Tiger Woods is still waiting for his arraignment for the Driving Under Influence (DUI) case filed against him, the professional golfer is currently spending his time getting help with his prescription medication addiction.

REUTERS / MIKE SEGARProfessional golfer Tiger Woods during the autograph signing of his new book "The 1997 Masters: My Story" before checking himself in a facility to manage his prescription medicine use.

According to reports, Woods checked into an in-patient treatment to deal with his prescription medication addiction for pain and sleep disorder.

Mark Stenberg, Woods' agent from Excel Sports Management, revealed Tuesday in an interview that Woods is hooked with prescription meds because they are the only ones that can help him get up and move after undergoing four back surgeries in the past. However, he cannot divulge the location of the treatment facility where the pro golfer chose to check himself into.

"He's been in just immense pain for so very long that taking prescribed medication was a must just to be able to get up and move," the agent stated in the interview. However, he claimed that he does not believe that his client is currently battling substance abuse. "I don't think it's fair to say there is an addiction."

The golf legend also confirmed on his Twitter account that he is now seeking professional help to manage his prescription drugs use. He also thanked everyone who expressed their support and understanding during this time.

Woods' prescription medicine intake caused him a new legal trouble, after he was arrested for DUI in Jupiter, Florida during the early hours of Memorial Day on May 29. The police reportedly saw him asleep behind the wheel of his awkwardly parked car at the side of the road several miles away from his house.

While the breathalyzer tests confirmed that there was no presence of alcohol in his system, Woods admitted that he had a reaction to the prescription drugs he was taking such as Xanax and Vicodin.

The golfer's DUI arrangement is scheduled to proceed on Wednesday, Aug. 9.