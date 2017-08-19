Could White Supremacy Infiltrate the Church?

Redeemer Presbyterian Church founding Pastor Tim Keller has warned Christians in the wake of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally that some in their circles could themselves be attracted to white nationalism.

"Twentieth-century fascist movements that made absolute values out of 'blut und boden' ('blood and soil') — putting one race and one nation's good above the good of all — also claimed to champion traditional family values and moral virtues over against the decadence of relativistic modern culture," Keller wrote in an article for The Gospel Coalition on Tuesday.

He claimed that such views "could and can still appeal to people within our own circles."

